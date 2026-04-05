Electra and Boston Metal develop cleaner steelmaking amid setbacks Business Apr 05, 2026

Steelmaking is a huge source of global emissions, about 8% of the total, but some companies are working to change that.

Electra in Colorado is scaling up its cleaner electrowinning process, which skips the usual carbon-heavy steps, while Boston Metal in Massachusetts is testing high-temperature electrolysis, though a critical equipment failure at its Brazil facility has derailed the effort and prompted the Woburn shutdown.

Both are aiming to make steel production much less polluting.