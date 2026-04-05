Electra and Boston Metal develop cleaner steelmaking amid setbacks
Steelmaking is a huge source of global emissions, about 8% of the total, but some companies are working to change that.
Electra in Colorado is scaling up its cleaner electrowinning process, which skips the usual carbon-heavy steps, while Boston Metal in Massachusetts is testing high-temperature electrolysis, though a critical equipment failure at its Brazil facility has derailed the effort and prompted the Woburn shutdown.
Both are aiming to make steel production much less polluting.
Hertha methane pyrolysis, Electra modular approach
Hertha, founded by Laureen Meroueh, uses a pyrolysis method that breaks down methane with electricity to make iron more cleanly.
Electra's modular approach also helps cut costs and works with lower-grade ores.
If hydrogen becomes affordable, Hertha's process could get even greener.
Despite some setbacks, these companies are showing how innovation can push steel toward a more sustainable future.