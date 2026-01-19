Electronics bodies push for lower import duties in 2026 budget

Why should you care?

If these duty cuts happen, it could mean more electronics made locally, possibly at better prices.

The move could help India become a bigger player in global tech exports; ICEA estimates cumulative private-sector investment commitments of ₹1.1 trillion and about 1.41 lakh jobs from a localisation roadmap for 16 products.

With the sector already employing 25 lakh people and mobile-phone production expected to reach $75 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, these changes could open up even more opportunities for young professionals and tech enthusiasts.