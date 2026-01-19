Electronics bodies push for lower import duties in 2026 budget
Two major electronics groups—ICEA and MAIT—are urging the government to cut import duties on key tech parts in the upcoming Budget.
They're asking for lower taxes on things like microphones, speakers, camera modules, and display assemblies to make gadgets cheaper to produce in India.
Why should you care?
If these duty cuts happen, it could mean more electronics made locally, possibly at better prices.
The move could help India become a bigger player in global tech exports; ICEA estimates cumulative private-sector investment commitments of ₹1.1 trillion and about 1.41 lakh jobs from a localisation roadmap for 16 products.
With the sector already employing 25 lakh people and mobile-phone production expected to reach $75 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, these changes could open up even more opportunities for young professionals and tech enthusiasts.