Eleven firms file IPOs with SEBI to raise funds

Inox Clean Energy leads with ₹10,000-crore IPO, while Shreejikrupa Project is looking to bring in ₹500 crore.

Vardhman Appliances wants to use its ₹250-crore IPO for a new project in Uttar Pradesh and to cut down debt.

PCI Infraprojects is focusing on working capital, and Sanghvi Housing & Infrastructure plans to fund real estate projects with its share of the proceeds.

This burst of activity highlights growing confidence (and opportunity) in India's markets right now.