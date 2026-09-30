Eleven firms file IPOs with SEBI to raise funds
Big moves in the stock market: 11 companies, including Inox Clean Energy and Shreejikrupa Project, just filed for IPOs with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over two days.
This wave of filings shows that businesses are eager to raise funds for growth, new projects, and clearing debts.
Companies file IPOs to fund projects
Inox Clean Energy leads with ₹10,000-crore IPO, while Shreejikrupa Project is looking to bring in ₹500 crore.
Vardhman Appliances wants to use its ₹250-crore IPO for a new project in Uttar Pradesh and to cut down debt.
PCI Infraprojects is focusing on working capital, and Sanghvi Housing & Infrastructure plans to fund real estate projects with its share of the proceeds.
This burst of activity highlights growing confidence (and opportunity) in India's markets right now.