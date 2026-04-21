ElevenLabs adds 22 Indian languages and eyes office in India Business Apr 21, 2026

ElevenLabs, a fast-growing voice tech startup, is making a big move in India by adding support for 22 Indian languages and getting better at picking up local accents.

They're also evaluating setting up a local office here, as India has quickly become their largest enterprise market outside the US and the fastest-growing one.

In just over a year, they've landed hundreds of clients across finance, telecom, and consumer tech.