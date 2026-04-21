ElevenLabs adds 22 Indian languages and eyes office in India
ElevenLabs, a fast-growing voice tech startup, is making a big move in India by adding support for 22 Indian languages and getting better at picking up local accents.
They're also evaluating setting up a local office here, as India has quickly become their largest enterprise market outside the US and the fastest-growing one.
In just over a year, they've landed hundreds of clients across finance, telecom, and consumer tech.
ElevenLabs hiring, targets $100 million India revenue
To keep up the momentum, ElevenLabs is hiring more engineers and sales pros and building stronger partnerships to fit into the Indian market.
With big names like Meesho, Cars24, Mahindra, and TVS Motors already on board; they're eyeing $100 million in revenue from India soon, proving voice tech is definitely having its moment.