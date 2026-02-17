ElevenLabs raises $500 million at over $11B valuation

AI startup ElevenLabs, founded by Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski, has raised a massive $500 million in fresh funding—shooting its valuation to $11 billion, up from $6.6 billion. The round was led by Sequoia Capital, with Andrew Reed joining the board.

New investors join the funding frenzy Big names like Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ have seriously upped their stakes, while newcomers Lightspeed Venture Partners, Evantic Capital, and BOND are joining in.

With this cash boost, ElevenLabs wants to level up its AI tech and grow worldwide.

Their audio AI tools are a hit ElevenLabs builds audio AI tools—think text-to-speech, dubbing, music generation, sound effects, and even conversational bots.

Their platform is used by companies like Meta, Salesforce, Duolingo, Deutsche Telekom, and Revolut for everything from customer support to content creation.

