Elgi Equipments posts Q4 profit up 25% to ₹128cr
Business
Elgi Equipments just wrapped up a solid quarter, with profits climbing 25% to ₹128 crore in Q4 FY26.
Revenue also saw a healthy boost, rising 10% to ₹1,112 crore compared to last year.
The company's growth shows it's keeping momentum in the air compressor game.
Elgi FY26 profit up 23% ₹430cr
Looking at the full year, profits jumped 23% to ₹430 crore and revenue grew 14% to ₹4,068 crore.
To sweeten things for shareholders, the board proposed a ₹2.70-per-share dividend.
Investors took notice: Elgi's stock closed up 3% on Wednesday at ₹580 after the results dropped.