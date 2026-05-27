Elgi Equipments posts Q4 profit up 25% to ₹128cr

Elgi FY26 profit up 23% ₹430cr

Looking at the full year, profits jumped 23% to ₹430 crore and revenue grew 14% to ₹4,068 crore.

To sweeten things for shareholders, the board proposed a ₹2.70-per-share dividend.

Investors took notice: Elgi's stock closed up 3% on Wednesday at ₹580 after the results dropped.