Mounjaro maker to launch its oral weight-loss pill in India

Eli Lilly, a leading US pharmaceutical company, is planning to introduce its oral weight-loss drug, orforglipron, in India . The move comes as obesity drugs, especially the GLP-1 class, are witnessing unprecedented growth in the country. However, concerns over affordability and long-term adherence remain. "India is an important market for Lilly and we are committed to making orforglipron available to patients globally, including in India, subject to regulatory approvals," said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

Market impact Injectable drugs dominate India's obesity treatment market The introduction of orforglipron could revolutionize obesity treatment in India, a market where injectable drugs currently dominate. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro was the first GLP-1 drug to hit India's diabetes and weight-loss market. It became an instant bestseller, highlighting the potential demand for effective obesity treatments in the country. However, Eli Lilly has not yet revealed when it will approach Indian drug regulators for orforglipron approval.

Clinical trials Orforglipron approved in the US recently Orforglipron, which is marketed as Foundayo in the US, was approved there on April 1, 2026. India was part of Eli Lilly's ATTAIN-1 global Phase 3 clinical trial assessing orforglipron for weight management. The inclusion of Indian patients in this study will help Eli Lilly seek faster approval from regulators here.

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Drug profile It can be taken without food or water restrictions Trial results for orforglipron showed significant weight loss of up to 12.38kg, while maintaining a safety profile similar to injectable GLP-1 therapies. Notably, the pill can be taken without food or water restrictions, making it an attractive option for patients in real-world settings. This flexibility could further boost its acceptance among patients who may have been hesitant about injectable alternatives due to their administration requirements.

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Access expansion Pill form could boost acceptance Orforglipron, as a daily oral GLP-1 pill, eliminates the need for injections and cold-chain logistics. This makes it easier to integrate into the routine clinical care. As a small-molecule drug, it is also easier and cheaper to make, store, and ship compared to peptide injections. "Oral therapies have the potential to expand access by lowering barriers for both patients and physicians," said Tucker.