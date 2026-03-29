Musk court filing shows Zuckerberg offered DOGE help

A recent court filing has revealed a surprising shift in the relationship between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg . The two tech giants, who have had their fair share of public feuds, were seen discussing a potential collaboration in early 2025. Zuckerberg offered his support for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), indicating a possible end to their long-standing rivalry.

Support extended Zuckerberg offered takedowns, rejected OpenAI bid In the text exchange, Zuckerberg offered his support by saying he'd have his teams on alert to take down any content doxxing or threatening Musk's team. The conversation also touched upon a possible joint bid for OpenAI, with Musk expressing interest in discussing it further. However, Zuckerberg ultimately decided not to pursue the bid.

Legal battle Texts revealed in Musk OpenAI lawsuit The text messages were revealed as part of Musk's ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. The messages were dated February 3, 2025, just weeks after Zuckerberg announced Meta's shift toward "free expression" and away from content moderation. They were also shared on the same day a US Attorney pledged to protect DOGE employees from "disgruntled" critics.

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Exclusion request Musk seeks to exclude Zuckerberg communications Musk's legal team has requested that his communications with Zuckerberg be excluded from the lawsuit. They argued these exchanges are tangential and prejudicial, serving no purpose other than to incite negative feelings toward Musk due to his association with Zuckerberg. The request was made in a separate filing also made public on Friday.

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