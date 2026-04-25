Elon Musk and Sam Altman face April 27 OpenAI lawsuit

Judge Gonzalez Rogers promises equal treatment

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, known for her no-nonsense style (think Judge Judy energy), is running the show.

She's made it clear that even big names like Musk and Microsoft's Satya Nadella will get zero special treatment in her courtroom.

If Musk wins, we could see major changes at OpenAI, and maybe even across the AI industry.