Elon Musk and Sam Altman face April 27 OpenAI lawsuit
Business
Elon Musk and Sam Altman are heading to court on April 27, 2026, over OpenAI's switch to a for-profit model, a move Musk says wasn't what he signed up for when he left in 2018.
The case is grabbing attention because it could shake up OpenAI's leadership and future.
Judge Gonzalez Rogers promises equal treatment
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, known for her no-nonsense style (think Judge Judy energy), is running the show.
She's made it clear that even big names like Musk and Microsoft's Satya Nadella will get zero special treatment in her courtroom.
If Musk wins, we could see major changes at OpenAI, and maybe even across the AI industry.