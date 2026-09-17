Musk's long-time backer transfers $8.5B SpaceX stake to investors
What's the story
Valor Equity Partners, a venture capital firm founded by Antonio Gracias, a long-time Elon Musk backer and current board member at SpaceX, has decided to distribute a portion of its SpaceX stock among its limited partner investors. The decision was revealed in an SEC filing reviewed by Bloomberg. Valor has transferred 8.5% of its holdings (around $8.5 billion) to the limited partners (LPs).
Stake distribution
Major transfer but still a significant holding for Valor
Entities controlled by Gracias held over 500 million shares at the time of SpaceX's IPO, making them one of its biggest investors after Musk himself.
However, instead of cashing out and distributing returns to LPs, Valor has transferred its holdings directly to them.
Even after this major transfer, Valor still holds over 460 million shares according to the SEC disclosure form.
Tax advantages
Transfer could provide tax benefits to the limited partners
The transfer of shares could provide tax benefits to the limited partners of Valor.
More importantly, it prevents a massive sell-off of shares in the open market, which could flood the market with excess supply and drive down prices.
SpaceX's stock has already dropped by nearly 10% since its blockbuster IPO day, making this move even more crucial for maintaining stability in the market.