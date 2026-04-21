Elon Musk bought $1.4B SpaceX shares from employees using trust

Elon Musk could get 60 million shares

If SpaceX's value ever reaches $6.6 trillion, Musk could get 60 million extra shares as part of an ambitious growth plan that includes building AI data centers in space.

Plus, when the company goes public, it will use a dual-class share system: regular investors get one vote per share, while Musk and insiders keep most of the decision-making power with special shares worth 10 votes each.