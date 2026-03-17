Elon Musk faces trial over Twitter deal tweets
Business
Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter shareholders who say his tweets about putting the Twitter buyout "on hold" made the stock price drop and hurt their wallets.
The class-action lawsuit covers people who sold shares between May and October 2022, after Musk tweeted doubts about fake accounts and whether the deal would go through.
Wider impact of the case
This trial is not just about Musk: it could change how CEOs talk during big deals.
If shareholders win, it might mean stricter rules on what executives can say online, especially when billions are at stake.
Plus, social media platforms like Twitter could face tougher standards for reporting fake accounts in the future.