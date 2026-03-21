Elon Musk found liable for misleading investors Business Mar 21, 2026

Elon Musk has been found liable for misleading investors related to his $44 billion Twitter takeover.

The case focused on Musk's tweets from May 2022, where he argued that Twitter's disclosed estimate of roughly 5% spam/nonhuman accounts understated the true number, and he asserted the true share of fake/spam accounts was closer to 20%.

Shareholders argued these mixed signals led to a big drop in Twitter's stock price and hurt those who sold shares during that time.