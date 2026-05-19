Elon Musk loses California suit against OpenAI, plans to appeal Business May 19, 2026

Elon Musk just lost his lawsuit against OpenAI in a California court: the jury concluded Musk waited too long to file, and the judge said there was substantial evidence supporting that finding.

Still, Musk isn't letting it go; he says the real issue is OpenAI shifting from its original nonprofit mission to chasing profits under Sam Altman.

He's warning this could set a risky precedent for other nonprofits and plans to appeal the decision.