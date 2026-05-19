Elon Musk loses California suit against OpenAI, plans to appeal
Business
Elon Musk just lost his lawsuit against OpenAI in a California court: the jury concluded Musk waited too long to file, and the judge said there was substantial evidence supporting that finding.
Still, Musk isn't letting it go; he says the real issue is OpenAI shifting from its original nonprofit mission to chasing profits under Sam Altman.
He's warning this could set a risky precedent for other nonprofits and plans to appeal the decision.
OpenAI legal team calls suit sabotage
OpenAI's legal team is pretty happy with the win, calling Musk's lawsuit an attempt to sabotage a competitor.
While this ruling is a big moment for them, Musk's promised appeal means the legal drama between him and OpenAI isn't finished yet.