Elon Musk reveals monthly foundation models, Grok 4.5 in testing Business Jun 29, 2026

On his 55th birthday, Elon Musk revealed that his AI company plans to roll out a brand-new foundation model every month, not just small updates.

The first up is Grok 4.5, which is already being tested at SpaceX and Tesla.

These models are built from scratch and aim to push the limits of what AI can do.