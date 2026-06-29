Elon Musk reveals monthly foundation models, Grok 4.5 in testing
On his 55th birthday, Elon Musk revealed that his AI company plans to roll out a brand-new foundation model every month, not just small updates.
The first up is Grok 4.5, which is already being tested at SpaceX and Tesla.
These models are built from scratch and aim to push the limits of what AI can do.
Grok 4.5 1.5T v9, 2T planned
Grok 4.5 runs on the v9 foundation with massive 1.5 trillion parameters, triple its predecessor's size, which Musk calls a "solid workhorse" that can compete with top AIs like Anthropic's Claude Opus series.
Starlink and Starship engineers helped make this rapid progress possible, along with coding startup Cursor for training data support.
An even bigger model (2 trillion parameters!) is planned for August, but with monthly releases promised, everyone's wondering if Musk's team can keep up this ambitious pace against rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.