Musk's wealth would require factories on Moon, Mars

Musk says becoming world's first quadrillionaire is 'not impossible'

By Mudit Dube 02:58 pm Jun 15, 202602:58 pm

What's the story

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has said that becoming the world's first quadrillionaire is "not impossible." However, he also stressed that this level of wealth would require factories on the Moon and Mars. Responding to a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk said: "Not impossible, but definitely requires factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve."