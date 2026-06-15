Musk says becoming world's first quadrillionaire is 'not impossible'
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has said that becoming the world's first quadrillionaire is "not impossible." However, he also stressed that this level of wealth would require factories on the Moon and Mars. Responding to a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk said: "Not impossible, but definitely requires factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve."
Economic shift
Musk predicts future currency shift
Musk further predicted that dollars would not be used as currency in the future. He said, "Just mass and energy." This prediction is similar to his earlier remarks about SpaceX's IPO equity package. Back then, he had said such valuations would only make sense if humanity advanced toward a Kardashev II civilization capable of harnessing stellar-scale energy.
Financial milestone
Musk becomes 1st trillionaire
Musk's latest comment comes after a major weekend for SpaceX. The company went public on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, raising some $75 billion in the largest IPO on record. The company's shares jumped 19% on debut, valuing SpaceX at over $2.1 trillion and making it the sixth-most valuable US company. This public listing also pushed Musk's fortune to about $1.1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire according to Forbes.
Revenue forecast
SpaceX's $1 trillion revenue forecast by 2030
On Sunday, Musk predicted that SpaceX could hit $1 trillion in revenue by 2030. He based this prediction on future infrastructure such as "Moon City," lunar factories, and off-Earth AI manufacturing hubs. While he has long prioritized Mars settlement, these recent comments show a broader vision that includes lunar industry as a stepping stone toward interplanetary economies.
Strategic shift
SpaceX's rapid transformation and valuation surge
In the last six months, SpaceX has transformed from a company known for rocket launches and Starlink satellite internet to an AI infrastructure giant. Its valuation was around $800 billion in December but jumped to $1 trillion after SpaceX acquired Musk's xAI in February. SpaceX has also signed deals to provide AI compute capacity to Anthropic and Google for a combined $2.17 billion per month.