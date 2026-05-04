Elon Musk sought settlement with Greg Brockman before $150B trial Business May 04, 2026

Elon Musk tried to settle things with OpenAI's president, Greg Brockman, just days before their big court battle kicked off in Oakland.

The trial, which started April 28 and could last weeks, centers on Musk's $150 billion lawsuit against OpenAI: he wants leadership changes and claims the company misused his donations.