Elon Musk sought settlement with Greg Brockman before $150B trial
Business
Elon Musk tried to settle things with OpenAI's president, Greg Brockman, just days before their big court battle kicked off in Oakland.
The trial, which started April 28 and could last weeks, centers on Musk's $150 billion lawsuit against OpenAI: he wants leadership changes and claims the company misused his donations.
Elon Musk admits skimming 2017 document
Musk says OpenAI broke its original nonprofit promise by switching to a for-profit model that lets investors cash in.
During his testimony, Musk admitted he only skimmed a key 2017 document about this change.
Key players like Brockman, Sam Altman, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are all expected to take the stand soon.