Elon Musk sues OpenAI in Oakland alleging nonprofit mission abandonment

Musk seeks nonprofit return, OpenAI counters

Musk is reminding everyone he helped start OpenAI. "I came up with the idea, the name, recruited the key people, taught them everything I know, provided all of the initial funding," he testified.

He wants new leadership and a return to nonprofit values.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's lawyers say Musk once supported going for-profit and only changed his tune after losing influence.

The courtroom has seen some tense back-and-forths, and a ruling in Musk's favor could shake up how OpenAI is run in the future.