Elon Musk sues OpenAI in Oakland alleging nonprofit mission abandonment
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, arguing it has ditched its original nonprofit mission and gone full-on for-profit.
He calls it a "bait and switch," saying he was misled about the company's direction.
The case is happening now in Oakland, California.
Musk seeks nonprofit return, OpenAI counters
Musk is reminding everyone he helped start OpenAI. "I came up with the idea, the name, recruited the key people, taught them everything I know, provided all of the initial funding," he testified.
He wants new leadership and a return to nonprofit values.
Meanwhile, OpenAI's lawyers say Musk once supported going for-profit and only changed his tune after losing influence.
The courtroom has seen some tense back-and-forths, and a ruling in Musk's favor could shake up how OpenAI is run in the future.