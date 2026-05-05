Elon Musk sues Sam Altman over OpenAI's nonprofit mission shift

Court questions Greg Brockman's $20B-$30B wealth

Brockman's personal wealth (now estimated between $20 billion and $30 billion thanks to his OpenAI shares) came under fire.

Musk's lawyer asked if keeping so much money fit with OpenAI's values, even suggesting Brockman should give away most of it to charity.

Brockman replied, "Don't know how to answer that."

The court also brought up his past investment in another AI company that OpenAI once considered buying.