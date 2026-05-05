Elon Musk sues Sam Altman over OpenAI's nonprofit mission shift
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman to court, saying Altman and team strayed from their original nonprofit mission.
Things got tense last week, especially when OpenAI President Greg Brockman admitted he never made a promised $100,000 donation to the nonprofit, even though he said he would.
Court questions Greg Brockman's $20B-$30B wealth
Brockman's personal wealth (now estimated between $20 billion and $30 billion thanks to his OpenAI shares) came under fire.
Musk's lawyer asked if keeping so much money fit with OpenAI's values, even suggesting Brockman should give away most of it to charity.
Brockman replied, "Don't know how to answer that."
The court also brought up his past investment in another AI company that OpenAI once considered buying.