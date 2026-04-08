Elon Musk sues to remove Sam Altman and Greg Brockman
Business
Elon Musk is taking legal action to remove OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, arguing that the company's shift toward making money goes against its original mission.
Musk says OpenAI should return to being a nonprofit focused on helping everyone, not just chasing profits.
Musk demands nonprofit payouts, OpenAI rebuts
Musk's lawsuit asks that any financial rewards go only to OpenAI's nonprofit side and that Altman and Brockman give up their stakes in the for-profit part.
OpenAI fired back, calling this a harassment campaign driven by rivalry, not real concern for AI.
They've even asked state officials to look into whether Musk is trying to block competition.