Elon Musk suggests Delta CEO Ed Bastian will lose job

Delta plans to roll out Amazon's service by 2028, while JetBlue will start using it in 2027.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starlink, already partnered with United and American Airlines, has more than 11,000 satellites in orbit and hundreds of planes have already been equipped, with American planning to begin installing it in early 2027 on more than 500 narrowbody aircraft.

Even though Amazon's Leo only has about 400 satellites and faces some launch delays, Delta is sticking with its choice for now.