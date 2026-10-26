Elon Musk warns at least 200 neocloud firms could die
Elon Musk is sounding the alarm: at least 200 "neoclouds" could die or consolidate because they cannot get enough funding.
These specialized firms are struggling to raise money from lenders who prefer businesses with multiple income streams.
Meanwhile, companies like SpaceX, which earns from Starlink and rocket launches, are still landing huge deals. SpaceX just secured $40 billion in debt.
Niche provider CoreWeave stock down 60%
Musk's warning shines a light on the tough spot for niche providers like CoreWeave, whose business renting out high-speed NVIDIA chip clusters has taken a hit: its stock is down 60% over worries about future profits.
The rising cost of financial protections (credit default swaps) hints at even more trouble ahead.
Musk called their situation a "guppy-level death," pointing to how quickly things can go downhill when funding dries up.
AI cloud market $11.1B, booming
Ironically, this comes as demand for AI cloud services is booming worldwide; the market was worth $11.1 billion and is expected to grow fast as more industries adopt AI tech.