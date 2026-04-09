Elon Musk's xAI appoints 3 Indian-origin engineers to leadership roles

Appointments aim to boost xAI competitiveness

Chaplot will lead pre-training (basically teaching AI with huge data sets), Madaan is now in charge of building the tools and infrastructure behind the models, and Gupta will focus on getting these AIs ready for real-world use.

Alongside them, SpaceX executive Michael Nicholls steps up as president of xAI.

These moves are meant to help xAI keep up with big players like OpenAI and Google, and maybe even outpace them.