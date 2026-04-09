Elon Musk's xAI appoints 3 Indian-origin engineers to leadership roles
Big changes are happening at Elon Musk's AI company xAI.
Three Indian-origin engineers, Devendra Chaplot, Aman Madaan, and Aditya Gupta, have just been given major leadership roles as xAI gets ready to join forces with SpaceX and prepares for SpaceX's IPO.
This shakeup is all about making xAI stronger and more competitive in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.
Appointments aim to boost xAI competitiveness
Chaplot will lead pre-training (basically teaching AI with huge data sets), Madaan is now in charge of building the tools and infrastructure behind the models, and Gupta will focus on getting these AIs ready for real-world use.
Alongside them, SpaceX executive Michael Nicholls steps up as president of xAI.
These moves are meant to help xAI keep up with big players like OpenAI and Google, and maybe even outpace them.