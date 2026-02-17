Elon Musk's xAI raises $20 billion at $230 billion valuation
Business
xAI, the AI company started by Elon Musk, has pulled in a massive $20 billion in Series E funding—way above its $15 billion goal.
Big names like NVIDIA, Cisco Investments, and several global investors joined the round.
xAI is building AI models and supercomputers
xAI is behind the Grok AI models (think smart chatbots), Grok Voice for chatting in different languages, and Grok Imagine for creating images and videos.
The company runs huge Colossus supercomputers with 200,000+ NVIDIA GPUs powering all this tech.
They're also setting up a third data center near Memphis to keep growing fast.
xAI's valuation and revenue projections
xAI has now raised roughly $37 billion total and is valued at a staggering $230 billion.
Revenue could hit $2 billion in 2026.