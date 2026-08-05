Emami aims double-digit revenue growth by FY27 using price hikes

Emami, the Kolkata-headquartered fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, is aiming for strong double-digit revenue growth by FY27.

To get there, they're counting on steady demand, contributions from its strategic investments, and a few price hikes.

After already raising prices 3% to 4% to handle inflation, they're planning another 2% to 3% bump over the next two quarters.