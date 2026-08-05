Emami aims double-digit revenue growth by FY27 using price hikes
Emami, the Kolkata-headquartered fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, is aiming for strong double-digit revenue growth by FY27.
To get there, they're counting on steady demand, contributions from its strategic investments, and a few price hikes.
After already raising prices 3% to 4% to handle inflation, they're planning another 2% to 3% bump over the next two quarters.
Emami Q1 FY27 revenue up 15%
In Q1 FY27, Emami's revenue jumped 15%, with domestic sales up 20%. Its new-age portfolio grew a massive 61% and could soon turn profitable.
Even though rising input costs are squeezing margins right now, NH Bhansali, CEO - Finance, Strategy & Business Development and CFO of the company, says he's hopeful things will improve soon:
The company also expects its new-age portfolio to become profitable in the coming quarters.