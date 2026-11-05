Emami July-September revenue up 36.3% ₹1,088 cr, profits down 1.7%
Business
Emami just posted a strong 36.3% boost in revenue for July-September 2026, reaching ₹1,088 crore compared to last year.
But even with that growth, net profit slipped a bit, down 1.7% to ₹146 crore.
Emami interim dividend ₹5 per share
Expenses shot up by 31.1%, squeezing margins despite EBITDA rising to ₹223 crore.
Still, Emami is rewarding shareholders with a hefty interim dividend of ₹5 per share (that's a big 500%), and shares got a small bump after the news.
But heads up: the stock is still down over 26% this year as market challenges continue.