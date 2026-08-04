Emami posts 15% profit fall to 138.94cr amid 1,039.21cr revenue
Business
Emami just posted a 15% drop in profit for April-June 2026, landing at ₹138.94 crore, mainly because of pricier raw materials and inflation.
But here's the twist: its revenue actually jumped 15% to ₹1,039.21 crore, thanks to strong demand at home and some smart acquisitions.
Emami operating profit rises 6%
Expenses shot up by nearly 18%, squeezing margins a bit, but Emami managed a 6% boost in operating profits by keeping costs in check.
International sales took a hit (down nearly 10%), mostly due to issues in West Asia.
On the bright side, hair and scalp care grew by 11%, and its domestic business got an extra lift from recent brand buys.