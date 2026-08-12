Embassy REIT joining Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 150
Embassy Office Parks REIT, or Embassy REIT, is set to join the Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices from September 30, making it the only REIT in India to be in the Midcap 150 following the changes.
It's also being added to other key indices like Nifty Next 100 and Nifty LargeMidcap 250, which could mean more attention from investors.
Amit Shetty calls index inclusion milestone
Being included in these major indices is expected to raise Embassy REIT's profile and attract more investment, especially from funds that track these lists.
CEO Amit Shetty called this move a milestone for REITs in India, saying it brings REITs further into the mainstream of India's capital markets and provide access to a broader pool of investors.
Embassy REIT already has a huge office space portfolio across cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Chennai, so this step just adds to its growing presence.