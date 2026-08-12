Embassy REIT joining Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 150

Embassy Office Parks REIT, or Embassy REIT, is set to join the Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices from September 30, making it the only REIT in India to be in the Midcap 150 following the changes.

It's also being added to other key indices like Nifty Next 100 and Nifty LargeMidcap 250, which could mean more attention from investors.