embedUR launches AI model platform for low-power devices Business Feb 25, 2026

Fremont, California-based embedUR with major Chennai operations launched ModelNova—a platform packed with over 150 lightweight AI models for gadgets like wearables, smart cameras, sensors, and robots.

These models handle everything from object detection and face recognition to audio clean-up and spotting unusual activity.

They're built to run smoothly on low-power chips (think TensorFlow Lite Micro), so they're perfect for devices that need to be fast but energy-efficient.