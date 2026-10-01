Embraer and Mahindra want Nagpur C-390 assembly if IAF selects
Business
Embraer (from Brazil) and Mahindra want to build C-390 Millennium military transport planes right here in Nagpur.
This big move depends on whether the Indian Air Force picks the C-390 for its new transport fleet.
If it goes through, the facility will handle everything from putting the planes together to building a local supply chain.
Maharashtra government offers infrastructure support
The Maharashtra government is pitching in to help with infrastructure, but everything rides on the C-390 being selected for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft program.
If selected, Embraer expects India could order 60 to 80 of these aircraft.
The plan also includes bringing more Indian companies into the aerospace ecosystem, making this a pretty exciting step for local industry and jobs.