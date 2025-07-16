Next Article
Emcure and Sanofi formulate distribution agreement for anti-diabetic medicines
Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi India are joining forces so more people across India can access popular diabetes medicines like Amaryl and Cetapin.
Emcure will use its strong distribution network to get these drugs to more patients, while Sanofi keeps making the medicines—no staff are moving over.
Better access to quality diabetes care
This partnership could mean better access to quality diabetes care for millions, especially in places where it's usually tough to find these treatments.
For anyone living with diabetes or caring about public health, it's a step toward making essential meds less of a hassle to get.