SoftBank-Backed Klook considers US IPO

Klook hit $3B in annual bookings by 2023

Klook makes booking travel activities easy—think tours, tickets, and local experiences—all in one app.

It's especially popular with millennials and Gen Z travelers (about 70% of users), and more than 80% of bookings happen on mobile.

The company hit $3 billion in annual bookings by 2023 and turned profitable, competing with names like Trip.com and Agoda.