SoftBank-Backed Klook considers US IPO
Klook, the Hong Kong-based travel tech unicorn, is quietly gearing up for a US IPO, aiming to raise $300-500 million.
SoftBank and Goldman Sachs are investors in the company.
Since launching in 2014, Klook has raised over $1 billion and now offers half a million experiences across 2,700 destinations.
Klook hit $3B in annual bookings by 2023
Klook makes booking travel activities easy—think tours, tickets, and local experiences—all in one app.
It's especially popular with millennials and Gen Z travelers (about 70% of users), and more than 80% of bookings happen on mobile.
The company hit $3 billion in annual bookings by 2023 and turned profitable, competing with names like Trip.com and Agoda.
Klook's plans with the fresh funding
Fresh funding will boost Klook's AI features and help it grow beyond Asia Pacific.
They're teaming up with Google Cloud for smarter tech, adding booking tools to TikTok to reach younger users, and have supported tourism economies by contributing $7.2 billion to GDP and supporting over 219,000 jobs in 2023.