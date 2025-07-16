Microsoft replaces Candy Crush developers with AI

Microsoft just laid off about 200 people at King, the team behind Candy Crush Saga. This move is part of a bigger shake-up in Microsoft's gaming division, which has seen thousands of job cuts this year. Around 10% of King's staff are affected.

Employees who built AI tools are being let go Designers, UX writers, copywriters, and user researchers were among those let go—including many who actually built the AI tools now replacing them.

The London-based Farm Heroes Saga crew was especially hard hit, losing about half its team.

Microsoft is automating everything in its gaming division Microsoft wants to cut down on meetings and management layers while rolling out more AI tools across its games.

This push for automation has only grown since they bought Activision Blizzard.