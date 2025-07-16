L&T Technology Services announces Q1FY26 financial results

LTTS kept its winning streak alive by landing over $200 million in large contracts for the third quarter straight, including one major $50 million deal. The company's patent count grew to 1,550 filings—most co-authored with clients—which shows they're serious about innovation. Their steady push into AI and advanced tech is helping them stay future-ready and resilient, even when the market gets bumpy.

LTTS's results are worth a glance

If you're curious about how Indian tech firms are staying relevant globally—or just want to see what growth looks like when companies double down on new tech—LTTS's results are worth a glance.

Their mix of steady profits, big deals, and focus on AI makes them one to watch in the engineering space.