Emergent raises $70 million to accelerate no-code app development revolution

Emergent, a San Francisco startup, just scored $70 million in Series B funding led by Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with backing from Prosus, Lightspeed, Together, and Y Combinator. That brings their total funding to $85 million and puts their value at $300 million—pretty impressive for a company that's about eight months old.

Build production-ready apps in hours, not months Emergent's platform lets anyone create full-stack apps—even if you can't code.

Their AI handles design, testing, and launching so you can go from idea to live app in just hours.

They even have an iOS and Android app where you can build apps using voice or text prompts; users have already built more than 10,000 apps!

Five million users across 190 countries With five million users across 190 countries (mostly non-technical users, with nearly 40% small businesses), Emergent has powered the creation of six million production-ready apps so far.

Most revenue comes from the US and Europe right now, but India is catching up fast as their top growth market.