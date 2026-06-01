EMGEO Global launches EMVYN AI tool at Bengaluru event
Business
EMGEO Global just launched EMVYN, an AI-powered tool designed to make mobility and networking and workforce management smoother.
The Bengaluru event drew big names from Infosys and Tech Mahindra, who chatted about the challenges of international operations and how tech can help.
CEO Dheeraj Sampath explains EMVYN compliance
CEO Dheeraj Sampath explained that EMVYN is all about helping companies stay compliant with global rules while managing teams across countries.
The tool aims to simplify HR processes using AI, making it easier for businesses to adapt and thrive in a fast-changing global landscape.