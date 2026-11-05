Emirates Group H1 pre-tax profit drops 66% to AED 4.1bn
Business
Emirates Group's profit before tax dropped by 66% in the first half of 2026-27, landing at AED 4.1 billion ($1.1 billion).
The main reasons? Ongoing global tensions, flight disruptions, and higher fuel prices.
Revenue also slipped by 12% to AED 66.2 billion ($18 billion) compared with last year.
Emirates cargo division grows 52%
Even with these setbacks, Emirates kept most flights running and held onto strong cash reserves, AED 54.1 billion by the end of September.
The cargo division actually grew by 52%, helping balance things out.
Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says they are still investing in new planes and upgrades, showing confidence that Emirates can ride out the turbulence.