Emirates, Qatar Airways among worst-affected airlines amid US-Iran war
What's the story
The escalating conflict in Iran has disrupted air travel across the Middle East, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. Major airports such as Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport have suspended operations due to the ongoing crisis. Emirates and Qatar Airways were among the worst-hit carriers, each canceling over 400 flights as of Sunday evening (New York time), according to FlightAware data cited by Bloomberg.
Impact on IndiGo
IndiGo worst-hit non-Middle Eastern airline
Among non-Middle Eastern airlines, India's IndiGo was the most affected by the US-Iran conflict. The airline operates flights to major regional destinations such as Dubai, Jeddah, and Doha. The cancellations have thrown global aviation schedules into turmoil and are likely to affect long-haul routes connecting Asia with Europe and North America.
Operational halts
Major airports suspend operations
The closure of major airports has further exacerbated the disruption. Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport, both key global transit hubs, have suspended all flight operations. Dubai's main airport, Emirates's home base, witnessed over 600 departing flight cancellations. Other regional airports impacted by the conflict include Ben Gurion International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport.