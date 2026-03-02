IndiGo worst-hit non-Middle Eastern airline

Emirates, Qatar Airways among worst-affected airlines amid US-Iran war

By Mudit Dube 01:16 pm Mar 02, 202601:16 pm

What's the story

The escalating conflict in Iran has disrupted air travel across the Middle East, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. Major airports such as Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport have suspended operations due to the ongoing crisis. Emirates and Qatar Airways were among the worst-hit carriers, each canceling over 400 flights as of Sunday evening (New York time), according to FlightAware data cited by Bloomberg.