Emkay's Nirav Sheth says India missing out on AI wave
Business
Nirav Sheth from Emkay Global Financial Services thinks India is missing out on the big AI wave.
He points out that we're not keeping up in areas like tech infrastructure and software innovation, which have led foreign investors to chase AI opportunities in other countries.
Sheth: 20% earnings-focused, wary of IT
Sheth suggests sticking with companies showing at least 20% earnings growth to ride out these challenges.
He also warns not to get too excited about sudden jumps in IT stocks, since deeper issues (like how AI is changing coding jobs) are still there.