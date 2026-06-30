EY fires employee for accessing Australian PM's bank account
What's the story
An employee of Ernst & Young (EY), one of the Big Four accounting firms, has been fired after allegedly accessing Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's personal banking information. The incident reportedly took place while the graduate was on temporary work assignment at the Commonwealth Bank. Paul Issa, 21, is accused of unauthorized access to restricted data and distribution of personal data. He had an accomplice Phillip Issa, 25, charged with facilitating this unauthorized access.
Legal proceedings
Both were charged on May 6
Both Paul and Phillip were charged on May 6, and their bail was extended until their next court appearance on August 25. The charges were filed by Australian Federal Police after the alleged breach of Albanese's personal banking information. Treasurer Jim Chalmers expressed his concern over such breaches, saying they are "incredibly concerning," not just for the PM but for any Australian citizen's data security.
Information breach
PM's financial dealings made public
As per his register of interests, Albanese has a savings account at Commonwealth Bank and a mortgage for a Central Coast property he co-owns with his wife. A Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said it was not appropriate to comment on individual contractor matters. Meanwhile, an EY spokesperson confirmed that the former employee is no longer associated with the firm but declined to comment further on the matter.