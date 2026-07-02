Employee resigns after being asked to attend his wedding virtually

Critique

Google Meet wedding suggestion criticized

The suggestion that the employee could attend his wedding virtually while working was also criticized by many. One user said, "Suggesting a Google Meet link for a wedding is crazy, but suggesting it to the groom is an all-time classic. Completely justified." Others took a humorous approach, with one user jokingly saying, "E-marriage," and another imagining, "Manager the next day: I noticed you weren't active on Slack during the reception. Is everything okay?"