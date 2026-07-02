Employee resigns after being asked to attend his wedding virtually
What's the story
An employee has resigned from his job after his boss asked him to attend his own wedding via Google Meet. The incident was shared on LinkedIn by Pratik Shetty, who posted a screenshot of the resignation email. The message, which looked like a regular resignation addressed to the company's CEO Arjun, took an unexpected turn in its last line.
Discussion
Formal email ultimately revealed groom
The email began with a formal resignation and an understanding of the company's decision to deny his leave request. However, it ended with the surprising revelation that he was the groom himself. This unexpected twist turned a simple resignation into a larger conversation about workplace culture, managerial awareness, and how employees should draw lines between work and personal life.
Information
Social media largely defended the groom
Many social media users found the resignation justifiable after learning that the leave request was for his own wedding. One user wrote, "I'm the groom." Another said, "If the story is exactly as shared, I don't see this as overreaction. Some boundaries are worth protecting."
Critique
Google Meet wedding suggestion criticized
The suggestion that the employee could attend his wedding virtually while working was also criticized by many. One user said, "Suggesting a Google Meet link for a wedding is crazy, but suggesting it to the groom is an all-time classic. Completely justified." Others took a humorous approach, with one user jokingly saying, "E-marriage," and another imagining, "Manager the next day: I noticed you weren't active on Slack during the reception. Is everything okay?"