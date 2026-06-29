Employees say managers use ChatGPT to make major workplace decisions
More employees are speaking up about their managers relying a bit too much on AI tools like ChatGPT for big decisions, from hiring to firing.
At one legal-tech startup, a lawyer shared that her boss insisted on using AI before every meeting and major call, turning it into a sign that employees didn't care about their jobs.
The result? Key choices ended up being made by chatbots instead of people.
Staff told to follow AI 'Bible'
Things got even stranger when staff were told to follow an ever-changing "Bible" document written by AI, no questions asked.
This constant shifting left everyone scrambling, with roles and strategies changing all the time.
Many, including the lawyer herself, felt forced to quit.
As she put it, employees were told that not following the Bible was a sign they didn't care about their jobs.