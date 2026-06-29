Employees say managers use ChatGPT to make major workplace decisions Business Jun 29, 2026

More employees are speaking up about their managers relying a bit too much on AI tools like ChatGPT for big decisions, from hiring to firing.

At one legal-tech startup, a lawyer shared that her boss insisted on using AI before every meeting and major call, turning it into a sign that employees didn't care about their jobs.

The result? Key choices ended up being made by chatbots instead of people.