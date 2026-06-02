Amid AI boom, Jensen Huang warns not to underpay employees

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has weighed in on the ongoing debate over fair employee compensation amid the AI boom. Speaking at the Computex technology trade show in Taipei, Huang said, "I think people should be paid as much as possible. Ask my employees — literally, I do that." His comments came after Samsung Electronics's recent agreement with its labor union to give huge bonuses to thousands of chip engineers.

Perspective What did Huang say? When asked about Samsung's labor union deal, Huang said he was not an expert in that area but strongly believed in fair pay. He further clarified his stance by saying, "I pay my employees as much as I can. But that's just what I do. It doesn't make this right."

Industry impact NVIDIA's role in AI boom and employee wealth creation NVIDIA has been at the forefront of the global AI boom, revolutionizing the semiconductor industry and creating unprecedented wealth for tech companies and investors. The company's shares have skyrocketed over 1,170% in five years as demand for its AI chips has skyrocketed. This surge has also created immense wealth for employees via stock-based compensation, with many long-serving workers becoming millionaires as NVIDIA's valuation soared.

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Market dynamics Employee compensation and Samsung's role in AI investment cycle The issue of employee compensation has gained prominence in South Korea, especially after Samsung reached a deal with its union to avert a strike. The agreement is expected to give eligible workers bonuses worth around $330,000 this year. Samsung has become a key player in the AI investment cycle, offering high-bandwidth memory chips critical for AI servers and data centers.

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