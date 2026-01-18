Indian firm bags $350M contract for Africa's biggest oil refinery

Engineers India Limited (EIL), a state-owned company, has won a contract worth over $350 million from Nigeria 's Dangote Group. The contract is for the expansion of Dangote's flagship refinery and petrochemical complex in Nigeria. EIL will be serving as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) consultant for this project.

Project details Dangote Group's ambitious expansion plans The Dangote Group, Nigeria's largest conglomerate, is planning to double its refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels. The expansion will also include the production of Euro VI-grade fuels. Along with this, the group is also looking to ramp up its polypropylene production from 830 kilo tons per annum (kTPA) to a whopping 2.4 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA).

Past collaboration EIL's previous experience with Dangote Group EIL had earlier worked as PMC and EPCM consultant for the original 650,000 barrels-per-day integrated refinery and petrochemical complex at the Lekki Free Zone. The facility, that was commissioned in 2024, is considered a landmark project for Africa's energy and industrial ecosystem. It produces Euro-V quality petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene.

