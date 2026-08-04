EPFO e-office app offline Wednesday August 5 for NIC upgrades
Business
Heads up: EPFO's e-Office app is going offline this Wednesday, August 5, from 6pm to 9:30pm for scheduled system upgrades by the NIC team.
This short downtime is meant to boost performance and make things run more smoothly in the future.
EPFO UAN services live, expect delays
Some key features, like Universal Account Number (UAN) activation, face authentication of already activated UANs, and checking account details via SMS or missed call, are now available.
But expect delays with claims and service requests while things stabilize.
EPFO also suggests not spamming access during peak hours to help everything get back on track faster.