EPFO lets members check PF balance on WhatsApp
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched two new initiatives to simplify its services. The first is a WhatsApp-based service for subscribers to check their PF balance and passbook information. The second initiative is an auto-settlement scheme for eligible inoperative EPF accounts with balances up to ₹1,000. Both these moves were announced on November 1 during EPFO's 74th Foundation Day.
Service details
WhatsApp service for PF balance, transactions
The new WhatsApp service will allow subscribers to check their PF balance, view their last five transactions, and get passbook information.
It will also provide personalized guidance for the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).
This initiative is aimed at making it easier for salaried employees to monitor their retirement savings without having to visit an EPFO office or use multiple platforms.
User caution
How to use the service
While the new WhatsApp service is a convenient way to access PF information, subscribers must be careful.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) announcement does not mention the specific WhatsApp number or how to activate it.
Hence, subscribers should only use EPFO's official verified WhatsApp service and never share their UAN, Aadhaar details, passwords, or OTPs with unverified contacts.
Scheme details
Auto-settlement for small balances
The auto-settlement scheme is aimed at employees who have small amounts in old, inoperative provident fund accounts.
Earlier, recovering such balances required members or their beneficiaries to file a claim and complete formalities.
Now, EPFO has introduced automatic settlement for eligible inoperative accounts with balances of up to ₹1,000.
The account must be Aadhaar-verified and classified as inoperative for this initiative to apply.
Scheme beneficiaries
Eligibility criteria and expected benefits
The auto-settlement scheme is applicable to accounts that are classified as inoperative, Aadhaar-verified, and have a balance not exceeding ₹1,000.
After verifying identity and bank-account details, EPFO will start the settlement process.
According to PIB's press release, around 1 lakh accounts are likely to benefit from this initiative.
It especially targets former employees and beneficiaries who may have forgotten small PF balances or found the claim process tedious.