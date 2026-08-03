Can't find old PF account? EPFO's new feature can help

To use this new feature, members need to log in using their UAN and password on the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.

After logging in, they have to click on the 'View' tab and select 'Service History.'

The page will show all employment details recorded with EPFO such as names of current and previous employers, member IDs, joining dates, and exit dates.

This way you can see your service records without searching through old documents.