Can't find old PF account? EPFO's new feature can help
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a new "Service History" feature to help members keep track of their employment records. The update comes as a solution for those who may have lost touch with their older Provident Fund accounts after changing jobs multiple times. The feature is accessible through the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal and provides a comprehensive view of all employment details linked to an individual's Universal Account Number (UAN).
User guide
How to access your service history
To use this new feature, members need to log in using their UAN and password on the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.
After logging in, they have to click on the 'View' tab and select 'Service History.'
The page will show all employment details recorded with EPFO such as names of current and previous employers, member IDs, joining dates, and exit dates.
This way you can see your service records without searching through old documents.
Problem-solving
Spot issues early
The new feature addresses common problems like missing exit dates or improper linking of old PF accounts to the UAN.
These issues often go unnoticed for years as monthly contributions continue in the latest account.
The trouble usually begins when you try to transfer your PF balance, withdraw money, or apply for pension-related benefits.
By checking service history, members can spot these gaps early and get them corrected before they become a bigger problem later on.
Duplication detection
Check for duplicate UANs
The Service History feature also comes in handy for those who think they may have more than one UAN.
Even though every employee is supposed to have only one UAN throughout their career, duplicate ones were created in some cases when people changed jobs.
By looking at your service history, you can check if all your employment records are linked correctly and resolve any issues as early as possible.
KYC check
Verify KYC details
Along with checking service history, members are also advised to verify their KYC details on the EPFO portal.
This includes ensuring that Aadhaar, PAN, bank account, and mobile number are updated.
Small mismatches in these records are among the common reasons why PF claims and transfers get delayed.
So, spending a few extra minutes reviewing your profile today can save a lot of paperwork later.