EPFO lets you pay LIC premiums straight from your EPF

How it works and who can use it

To use this, you need an active EPF account with at least two months' salary in it, and the LIC policy must be in your own name.

Just fill out Form-14 online on the EPFO website (no office visits needed), and make sure your Aadhaar and PAN are up to date.

You can do this once a year, withdrawing only what's needed for the premium—perfect for keeping long-term policies going even when money's tight.