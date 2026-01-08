EPFO lets trans members update name, gender with identity certificates

Procedure

New process for updating personal details

The new process allows members to update their personal details in EPFO records more easily. Members can submit the required documents online through DigiLocker or as a single PDF if digital submission isn't possible. A minimum of two supporting documents are needed, unless submitted via DigiLocker where only one document may be required. The circular also clarifies procedures for updating other personal details such as date of birth, marital status, nationality, and parental information.