EPFO lets trans members update name, gender with identity certificates
What's the story
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken a major step toward inclusivity by accepting transgender identity certificates issued through the National Portal for Transgender Persons. The move is aimed at simplifying the process of updating personal details such as name and gender in EPF records. The decision was formalized in a circular and is applicable across all regional offices of the EPFO.
Procedure
New process for updating personal details
The new process allows members to update their personal details in EPFO records more easily. Members can submit the required documents online through DigiLocker or as a single PDF if digital submission isn't possible. A minimum of two supporting documents are needed, unless submitted via DigiLocker where only one document may be required. The circular also clarifies procedures for updating other personal details such as date of birth, marital status, nationality, and parental information.
Employer role
Employers can file requests on behalf of employees
In cases where members cannot submit online requests themselves, including those who have died, employers can file requests online on their behalf. A wide range of documents are accepted for verification, including passports, PAN cards, voter ID cards, birth certificates and marriage certificates. The update is expected to make it easier for transgender individuals and other EPF members to ensure their records are correct. This will enable smoother access to benefits such as retirement savings, pension schemes, and withdrawals.