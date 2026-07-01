EPFO is upgrading its digital platform

You can use EPFO's online services from tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:06 pm Jul 01, 202601:06 pm

What's the story

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced an extension of the suspension period for its online member and employer services. The restoration of these key facilities, including online claim submission and passbook downloads, is now scheduled for July 2. The decision comes as part of a planned database consolidation and software upgrade exercise aimed at improving the efficiency and reliability of EPFO's digital platform.