You can use EPFO's online services from tomorrow
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced an extension of the suspension period for its online member and employer services. The restoration of these key facilities, including online claim submission and passbook downloads, is now scheduled for July 2. The decision comes as part of a planned database consolidation and software upgrade exercise aimed at improving the efficiency and reliability of EPFO's digital platform.
Upgrade details
Upgrade process
The upgrade process, which began on June 26, is aimed at enhancing service delivery and processing efficiency. It also seeks to strengthen the reliability and security of the retirement fund body's digital platform. Until this exercise is completed, members and employers won't be able to access online services through the Member Interface and Employer Interface.
Subscriber impact
Impact on users
The extended maintenance period has impacted millions of EPFO subscribers, employers, and establishments that rely on the online platform for provident fund-related services. During this time, members and employers are unable to log in. This means that all the online services available through these platforms remain unavailable during this period.